Stone Michael Walton (1992-2017)

RANGELEY – Stone Michael Walton, 24, of Rangeley, passed away Wednesday morning, April 12, 2017 at his residence on Main Street.

He was born June 13, 1992 in Farmington, the son of Kris and Leslie (Stone) Walton.

He was a 2010 graduate of Rangeley Lakes Regional School and continued his education at Southern Maine Community College where he earned a degree in culinary arts. He was a chef at Forks In The Air in Rangeley and was anticipating working at Bald Mtn. Camps this summer.

Stone enjoyed partridge hunting and spending time with his family and close friends. He will be remembered as a loving, kind, caring person who would give the shirt of his back to someone in need and had a flawlessly forgiving heart.

He is loved by his parents, Kris and Leslie Walton of Dallas Plt., his paternal grandparents James and Jacqueline Cote of Rumford, maternal grandparents, James and Caroline Stone of Rangeley, several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

His family welcomes your tributes and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where they will also share a memorial video tribute next week.

Memorial services will be held Thursday April 20 at 11 AM at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, with Rev. Dr. Jenny Reese officiating. Following services, a comfort reception will be held in the church undercroft, hosted by the ECW. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Franklin Cty. Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, Maine 04938. Spring burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Rangeley. Cremation and memorial services are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.