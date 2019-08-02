Sue Carol Rowe (Shepardson) Allen (1939-2019)

Sue Carol Rowe Shepardson Allen, just short of her 80th birthday, on July 30, came into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ.

She was born Aug. 10, 1939, in Binghamton, NY to the late Ethel and Milton Rowe.

She is also predeceased by her late husband Wilfred A. Shepardson, her son David A. Shepardson and a favored Aunt Jean.

She is survived by her husband Mel Allen, her son Derek E. Shepardson, granddaughter Katy Shepardson, daughter-in-Law Susan Shepardson, step-sons: Mark (Karen) Allen, David Allen, Peter Allen, step-daughter Nancee (Brent) Bowers and several step-grandchildren, cousins: Charles M. Robinson and Barbara R. White and a special friend Lynn Chandler.

Sue Carol graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1957. She worked for IBM and Syracuse, NY where she was a proofreader for the professors' publications.

Sue Carol and Wil readied their boys in Vermont. She had a beautiful voice and early on turned down an oﬀer to sing with the New York Metropolitan Opera company. Sue Carol also played the piano. She used theses gifts in her churches over the years: singing, directing choirs, and playing the piano. Sue Carol also gave voice and piano lessons in her home.

Sue Carol genuinely loved and prayed for her family and friends. Her homes and her dogs were also a special blessing to her. She loved living on the lake in Maine and over the last eleven years the southern hospitality of great neighbors and the Prospect Baptist Church family. Sue Carol loved to study the word of God. She taught and was a active participant in Sunday School. Her relationship with Jesus sustained her throughout her life and she continues to praise His name even now and forevermore. We will all miss her. Yet look forward to seeing her again one day in heaven.

Her burial will be in Pennsylvania. Family and friends will be gathering to honor her life and rejoice that she is now with the Lord Jesus Christ at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albermarle, on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1 - 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to Prospect Baptisit Church of Albemarle.