Sue Elaine Bedard Parlin (1967-2018)

Sue Elaine Bedard Parlin passed away Sept. 30, 2018 in Hanover, N.H.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1967, the daughter of Alec & Constance Bedard of Dryden. She graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1986 and continued on to School of Beauty and Cosmetology in 1987.

Sue became a licensed Nanny from 1988-1993 and was an important part of children’s lives she helped in various areas like South Portland to Belgrade. Sue then went to Work at Wal-Mart in Farmington from 1994 to 2001.

She is survived by her husband Kerry Parlin of 34 years from Mercer. Siblings; Birdell (Sonny) Dunham and wife Linda of Wilton, Deborah Dalot & husband Frederick of Jay, Barbara Hand & husband Lawrence of Dryden, Penny Lesperance & husband Bruce of Farmington, Wanda Jordan of Buckfield, special niece Kristina Parlin whom she helped raise and her daughter Rayleeana . Many nieces and nephews, companion Gary Pits and his girls Kayla & Emily of Vermont, too many friends to count and all her loving pets.

She was predeceased by her parents, a nephew Laurence G Hand, maternal grandmother Greta E Poulin, mother in law Joyce A Parlin, father in law Richard K Parlin, grandmother in law Beatrice R Parlin, grandmother in law Sybil Taylor.

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. with prayers at 1 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center/ Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in care of Deborah Dalot 21 Pleasant Drive Jay, Maine 04239 to help funeral expenses.

There will be a gathering at Deborah Dalot’s house following the cemetery.

