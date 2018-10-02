Sue Elaine Bedard Parlin (1967-2018)
Sue Elaine Bedard Parlin passed away Sept. 30, 2018 in Hanover, N.H.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1967, the daughter of Alec & Constance Bedard of Dryden. She graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1986 and continued on to School of Beauty and Cosmetology in 1987.
Sue became a licensed Nanny from 1988-1993 and was an important part of children’s lives she helped in various areas like South Portland to Belgrade. Sue then went to Work at Wal-Mart in Farmington from 1994 to 2001.
She is survived by her husband Kerry Parlin of 34 years from Mercer. Siblings; Birdell (Sonny) Dunham and wife Linda of Wilton, Deborah Dalot & husband Frederick of Jay, Barbara Hand & husband Lawrence of Dryden, Penny Lesperance & husband Bruce of Farmington, Wanda Jordan of Buckfield, special niece Kristina Parlin whom she helped raise and her daughter Rayleeana. Many nieces and nephews, companion Gary Pits and his girls Kayla & Emily of Vermont, too many friends to count and all her loving pets.
She was predeceased by her parents, a nephew Laurence G Hand, maternal grandmother Greta E Poulin, mother in law Joyce A Parlin, father in law Richard K Parlin, grandmother in law Beatrice R Parlin, grandmother in law Sybil Taylor.
A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. with prayers at 1 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center/ Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in care of Deborah Dalot 21 Pleasant Drive Jay, Maine 04239 to help funeral expenses.
There will be a gathering at Deborah Dalot’s house following the cemetery.
Friends are encouraged to leave a kind word on her memory wall at www.wilesrc.com
