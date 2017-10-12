Sue-Ellen (Huntington) Smith (1956-2017)

LEWISTON - Another angel has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sue-Ellen (Huntington) Smith, 60, of Phillips, passed away on Oct. 3, 2017 at Central Maine Medical Center, after complications with a medical procedure.

She was born on Dec. 2, 1956 in Farmington, the daughter of Marguerite (Huntington) Handrahan and Gilbert Joy.

She graduated from Carrabec High School in the class of 1975 and then furthered her education at Thomas College, graduating in 1977.

She was attending Central Maine Community College working towards a career as a Christian Counselor. On April 19, 1978, Sue married the love of her life, Charles W. Smith, in Strong. Sue grew up in North New Portland, then lived most of her married years in Phillips, with a few years spent in the south in Louisiana and Texas. Over the years, Sue worked at Forster Mfg. Co., SAD #58 in Phillips as a librarian, Walmart in Farmington, and her favorite job of all was being a mother and a wife. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Strong, Women's Bible Study, board member for Boy Scout Troop #500, Eastern Star Oppalunski Chapter #125, past Mother Advisor for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Phillips Assembly #8, and was very involved with Boy Scout Troop #592 in Phillips. Sue enjoyed people, bird watching, Bible study, crocheting and reading. She loved her husband and children and spent much of her time watching different events that they were involved in. Sue was always there to help where she could, despite her declining health with COPD, she was there as much as she could be, and often more.

Sue is survived by; her loving husband of 39 years, Charles W. Smith of Phillips; her daughters, Melissa C. Smith and partner Mathew J. Pazaris of Dedham, MA, Jasmine B. Smith of Phillips; her sons, Jordan J. Smith, Michael D. Smith, Nathaniel B. Smith, all of Phillips; many cousins, nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by; her mother, Marguerite (Huntington) Handrahan; her son, Kenneth A. Smith; and her nephew, Rodric Poulin.

Donations in Sue’s memory may be made to the Kenneth A. Smith Scholarship Fund, c/o Mt. Abram High School, 1513 Salem Rd., Salem, ME 04983.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill Rd., Strong, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.