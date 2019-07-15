Susan Adams (1939-2019)

FARMINGTON - Susan Adams passed away peacefully on the morning of July 14th.at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born on June 1, 1939 to Lola Valentine Murray Holmes and William Augustus Holmes. She attended schools in Livermore Falls, then Wilton and was married to Dennis Adams for 45 years before he passed away November 28, 2001. She worked for many years at Forsters and then kept the books the family business, Wilton Oil Company and then E & N Variety. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, the holidays and was always ready for a game of Yahtzee or Skip Bo. She lived in Wilton all her married life and most of that time on the Weld Road. She was at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington for several years before moving to Edgewood Living Center where she was a resident at the time of her death.

Susan is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Denise &Terry Bell, Deborah & Dale Tracy and her son, Edgar Adams, grandchildren, TJ Bell & Ronnie Lynn, Derek Tracy, Dara Mastine & Eric, great grandchildren, Brody & Cody Tracy, Bryan & Elyse Mastine and Theo Bell, sister Sally Eames, in-laws, Gail & Lyle Karkos, Donna Cunliffe, Bob & Shirleen Dolder, as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, brothers Walter & Charles Holmes and granddaughter, Maureen Bell.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood and Beacon Hospice for the care they provided, as well as the staff at Pinewood Terrace.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday July 19, 2019 at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. to be immediately followed by a comfort reception at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton at 3 p.m. the same day. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, a donation could be made in Susan’s name to your favorite charity. A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com