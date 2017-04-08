Susan Broda Hydorn (1947-2017)

ATHENS - Susan Broda Hydorn passed away April 2, 2017, after a long illness, surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 2, 1947, in Newton, New Jersey to Margaret (Goldsmith) and William E. Hydorn.

She graduated from Memorial High School in Middleboro, MA in 1965 and went into the field of entomology, receiving her BS from the University of Massachusetts, her MS from the University of Florida, and her PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

In her work as an entomologist she lived in several places, including Old Town and in New York, Miami, and Baltimore where she worked as customs inspector and as insect identifier and drew scientific illustrations of many insects. She also traveled to many places, as far away as China, presenting her work on thrips, an agricultural pest.

Susan was a veteran. Her time in the Army was spent as a medical entomologist, educating doctors on insect-borne tropical diseases. Susan was artistic and always liked to draw and paint. She was a knitter and an accomplished seamstress. She played cello and piano, and loved to sing. She joined and served in a church everywhere she lived and always sang in the choir. Through her whole life her faith in God was her firm foundation.

Susan loved her family and always stayed in touch with us all, wherever she lived.

She was predeceased by her father, William Hydorn, and is survived by her mother, Margaret Hydorn, her brother, Dr. Thomas Hydorn (Donna Farrell) of Amherst, Nova Scotia, her sisters, Sarah Hydorn (Peter Armstrong) of Durham, New Hampshire, Mary Jane Sorensen (Earl) of Saint Albans, and her special sister Elizabeth Gagnon of Saint Albans, who supported and cared for her during her last years, and her 13 nephews and nieces and their families, each of them very dear to her.

We are so proud of you, Susan, for all you accomplished in your life in spite of your lifelong struggle with what today we call Asperger's. We will always miss you.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. At the request of the family there will be no visitation hours.

Friends wishing may make donations in Susan’s memory to the Sierra Club Foundation, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1250, Oakland, CA 94612, foundation@sierraclubfoundation.org

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.