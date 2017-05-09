Susan E. (Palmer) Gervais (1955-2017)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Susan E. (Palmer) Gervais, 62, of Norridgewock passed away peacefully on May 9, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Canaan, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 16, 1955 in Vassalboro, the daughter of Percy L. Sr. and Dorothy A. (Blodgett) Palmer.

She married Alfred Gervais and they spent over 35 years together. Susan spent her life as a homemaker, and raising her and Alfred’s kids. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, playing cards, going to yard sales, and shopping at Goodwill.

Susan is survived by her son, William Palmer of Norridgewock; daughter, Amanda Smith and husband Darrin of Canaan; brother, Frank Palmer and wife Charlotte of Anson; a special friend, Mindy Moshier of Canaan; 3 step sons Scott, Freddie Gervais and Raymond and wife Mary Gervais all of Waterville; 2 step daughters, Joyce and husband Bill Dreiling of Texas, and Theresa Gervais of Portland; 2 amazing nephews, Chris Palmer and wife Cheryl of Tennessee, and Kendall Palmer and wife Anne of Newport; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; also loved by many great friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Alfred Gervais, and brother, Percy Palmer, Jr.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Susan’s memory to any homeless shelter of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.