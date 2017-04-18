Susan Elaine Kennedy (1951-2017)

PORTLAND - Susan Elaine Kennedy, 66, passed away on April 12, 2017 at Maine Medical Center.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1951 in Farmington, the daughter of Everett and Verna (Bailey) Searles.

She attended school at Chesterville Center, Strong Elementary, and received her GED at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

In 1995, she married Robert Kennedy at his sister’s home, Ruth and Raymond Seavey, in Strong. Over the years, Sue was employed at Farmington Shoe, Mallet School Library, Hales Nursing Home, Edgewood Rehabilitation Center, as well as providing day care. She was a member of the Union Presbytarian Chesterville Center and served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader.

Sue loved caring for children and that was her passion. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, playing games, bird watching, working in her flower garden, and playing with her pets.

She is survived by; her husband, Robert Kennedy of Strong; her sister, Laura Howard of Strong, and her nephew, Glendon Howard of Strong.

Donations in Susan’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.