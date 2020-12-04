Susan Katy Phillips (1954-2020)

RANGELEY - Susan Katy Phillips of Rangeley passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at home. Surrounded by her most dear and loving family. She was born in Rangeley on June 3, 1954 into a large and loving family, a daughter of Harry & Thala Ross.

Sue enjoyed 36 wonderful years with the love of her life, Henry H Phillips. Henry and Sue enjoyed spending quality time together playing cribbage on Tuesday nights, beano on Saturday nights and cruising Route 16 looking for moose.

Sue enjoyed cooking, baking, and watching Hallmark christmas movies during the long winter months. During the warm spring and summer months she loved cookouts, walks, and watching her grandchildren and great grandbabies grow. She enjoyed the holidays spent with family most of all and always went above & beyond to make each one the best it could be. Above all else; her family was the most important part of each day. Her memory will be forever cherished.

Sue was predeceased by her parents Harry & Thala Ross. Her Husband; Henry H Phillips. Five brothers; Harry (Joe), Willis, Fraizer, Stanley, & Francis and three sisters; Jennice, Abbie & Nellie.

Sue is survived by her daughter Velma & son in law Eugene White Jr., four grandchildren; James & his wife Crystal, Gene & his wife Carina, Mikayla and Gabrielle, three great grandchildren; Hunter Alvah, Jenna Lynn & Henry Nickolas all of Rangeley. One sister; Diane Gould of Lewiston and her brother in law Waylan Phillips of Phillips and many special nieces and nephews. She also had many wonderful friends that she considered family; Carole Rose Savage-Wilson and her granddaughter’s boyfriends Michael Smith & Andrew Miner who she enjoyed picking on most of all.

She touched the hearts of everyone she knew with her kind & caring soul. Her door was always open whether you needed a place to stay or a shoulder to cry on. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her.

A t Sue’s request there will be no funeral service but a celebration of her life at her daughter & son in law’s home on May 15, 2021 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, her family wishes for you to share a favorite memory or photo. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington. Those wishing may share memories in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.