Susan R. Gammon (1946-2017)

FARMINGTON - Susan R. Gammon, 71, of Canton passed away to a life with no pain on October 13, 2017 at the Androscoggin Hospice House. She was born July 19, 1946 in Farmington, Maine to the late Frank Cox and Mary Moulton. Along with her brothers, Mike and Tim, she was raised in East Livermore. On December 30th, 1981, she married her husband,Craig, and moved to their farm in Canton. They blended their families and she dedicated the next 36 years to her family and helping run the farm.

She attended college at the University of Maine and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. While she only taught for a short time, her true passion was working outside. She worked as a geologist for the state of Maine and most recently retired from Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, where she received awards for her dedication to developing programs for Maine farms. She was an active member of the Canton Trails and Parks Committee that established the walking trails and park for everyone to enjoy. Community service was important to her. She served on many town committees, such as budget committees and board of selectmen for a total of 19 years.

Her family was the highlight of her life. Her grandchildren brought her pride and joy. Every year, there would be Easter egg hunts, Halloween parties, and Christmas cookie baking, where she was surrounded by the kids. Family gathering at the farm made her happy. She was hard-working, strong, determined and caring. A true friend to many people who will miss her greatly. Her camp in Fayette was her happy place and she spent many hours renovating it, relaxing, and kayaking on the lake.

She is survived by her husband, Craig; children, Dean Norris and his wife, Terry; Randy Gammon; Scott Norris and his wife, Martha; Steve Gammon and his wife, Janice; and Elaine Ferland and her boyfriend, Derek; her grandchildren, Megan, Calleigh and Sam Norris, Hunter and Alexa Norris, Devyn and Cody Gammon, and Alex and Lauren Ferland; her two brothers: Michael Cox and his wife, Linda; Timothy Cox and his wife, Patty; her mother, Mary Moulton: special stepson, Todd Flynn and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her family encourages you to share condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com where her video tribute will be able to be viewed later in the week.

Family and friends are invited to honor her life and lifetime at a Celebration of Life Service on Friday Oct. 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. from the Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd., (Rte. 133) Jay. Following services, all are welcome to attend a comfort reception at the Center. Remembrance gifts may be given to The Dempsey Center 29 Lowell St. Lewiston, Me. 04240. Private family committal services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Canton.