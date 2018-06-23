Suzanne Luce Twitchell (1939-2018)

FARMINGTON - Suzanne Twitchell, born in 1939, was the daughter of Richard and Rachel Luce of Farmington and the younger sister to Norton, Roger and Jonathan. She was known as Liggett, Zanna or Twitch. Notably frugal and one tough Mainer, her character traits were appreciated by all her friends: honest, loyal, loved doing for others, stubborn, and a hard worker.

Her passion for alpine ski racing showcased her personality. She and her dearest friend, Jill Flint Perry, competed in the 1957 Junior National in Reno, Nevada at the Mount Rose ski resort.

Suzanne attended Colby Junior College, now Colby Sawyer, in New London, NH and also studied at the University of Maine in Orono. She and her husband, Norman, taught at a school in Eastport on Long Island for 20 years. When they retired from education in 1990, they hit the seas in a trawler called Zan-Bar. The couple cruised the Great Lakes and the Great Loop Circle through the eastern US and Canada and sailed the Caribbean. They came ashore at LaBelle, Florida to finish their retirement. It took them several years amid all these activities to build their fabulous home on Wilson Lake. Construction became a family project while sons John and Rich were attending high school in Farmington. Together, they hauled every rock and nailed every board themselves. Suzanne and Norman loved the lake and were active members of FOWL (Friends of Wilson Lake).

On nice days, Suzanne could be spotted driving around town in the red Ford convertible that she and Norman purchased brand new in 1968. She showcased her ferocious golf game at Wilson Lake Country Club but took a day off every Friday to play tennis with her group at the Wilton Academy courts. Her absolute favorite summer pastime was having her granddaughter, Jessica, stay with her for several weeks each year.

She and Norman not only shared a long-time love for each other but also a passion for alpine skiing, sailing and entertaining. They were married for 56 years until his death in 2015.

Suzanne is survived by her two sons, John and Richard; her grandchildren, Justin and Jessica; nieces and nephews; and a host of many dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Suzanne at the Elks Lodge in West Farmington on Sunday, July 22 from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The Friends of Wilson Lake: FOWL, P.O. Box 560 Wilton, ME 04294