Sylvia G. Gauthier (1941-2020)

MADISON - Sylvia G. (Nedeau) Gauthier, 79, passed away August 4, 2020 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

She was born February 11, 1941 in Lewiston, the daughter of Philip and Irene (Berault) Nedeau. She is survived by her 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at 43 Thomas Street, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that happy memories be shared.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.