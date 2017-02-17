Sylvia Helene Bishop (1948-2017)

FARMINGTON - Sylvia Helene Bishop, 68, passed away on Feb. 6, 2017 at Sandy River Center.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1948, in Rumford, the daughter of Harold B. Bishop of East Dixfield and Evelyn Webber Oliver of Chesterville.

Sylvia grew up in East Dixfield and throughout her life, she was a very loving and happy woman. She touched many lives at Victorian Villa in Canton and Sandy River Center in Farmington. She loved music and picking on “Papa” and her family. She loved to make you laugh and always was ready to say a prayer for anyone. She will be missed by all – ‘til we meet again’.

She is survived by; her sister, Pat Wilcox and husband Clark of Chesterville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her two brothers, Donald Mayo and Robert Mayo.

Donations in Sylvia’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.