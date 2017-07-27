Sylvia R. Mason (1938-2017)

ANSON - Sylvia R. Mason, 78, passed away July 26, 2017 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison after a long period of declining health.

She was born Aug. 3, 1938 in Anson, the daughter of Wallace and Beatrice (Hiscock) Brooks.

She attended Anson and Madison schools. She married Robert A. Mason on August 6, 1984. In her younger years, she worked in the family business, Rocky Acres Greenhouse in Anson and at Campbell’s Hardware in Madison. Later years found her and Bob traveling the state buying and selling antiques.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Robert of Anson; daughter, Cindy and husband Brent Dickey of Madison; grandchildren, Trisha Dickey, Tracy Dickey Richard and husband Jordon, Erin Caldwell and husband Daniel, Dustin Gower and wife Elizabeth, and Ted Gower; 10 great grandchildren; a very special aunt, Alta Vicniere; her best friend, Charlene and husband Lawny Davis; step-son, Paul Mason. She was predeceased by her parents and her son, Toby Gower.

At Sylvia’s request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.