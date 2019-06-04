Talma Ashley Fenwick (1943-2019)

Talma Ashley Fenwick, son of the late Grafton and Charlotte Parlin Fenwick was born Nov. 10, 1943 in New Vineyard and passed away April 24, 2019 at his residence in Kennett, Mo. He was 75 years old.

Talma retired in 2008 from Edgewood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Farmington. He worked for G.H. Bass for 35 years, prior to the closing of the factory.

Talma loved working with rocks, rock walls, chimneys and fireplaces.

He graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington in 1962.

Survivors include his wife, Donnie Fenwick of Kennett, Mo.; step-son William Bart Christopher of Kennett, Mo.; step-daughter Stacey Zeman and husband Mike of Dallas, Texas; three brothers: Tellis Fenwick and his wife, Brenda of Freeman Township, Terry Fenwick of Tool, Texas, and Ted Fenwick of Port Orange, Fla.; four grandsons: Zachery Christopher, Duke, Hunter and Drew Zeman; two granddaughters: Kim and Sidney Zeman; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many other friends.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother at birth, Dalma Fenwick; two brothers: Travis and Earl Fenwick; and sister Joan Nickerson.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at the Pratt Cemetery, north of New Vineyard on Route 27.