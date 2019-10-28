Tammy C. (Williams) Fortier (1966-2019)

FAIRFIELD - Tammy C. (Williams) Fortier, 52, passed away Oct. 19, 2019 at her home in Fairfield. She was born Dec. 8, 1966 in Waterville, the daughter of Richard and Jean (Willette) Williams.

She was educated in the schools of Fairfield and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1985. She continued her education at Kennebec Valley Technical Institute and graduated in 1986 as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was employed at Mount St. Joseph Nursing Home for 35 years. Tammy enjoyed crocheting, boating, camping, fishing, puzzles, motorcycling, and being with family.

Tammy is survived by her children, Chad Bagley and partner Vanessa, Erica Smith and husband Barrett, Samantha Steward and husband Todd; parents, Richard Williams III and partner Melody; mother, Jean Nawfel and husband Kenneth; grandchildren whom she loved “to the moon and back”, Mikey, Molly and Karmyn; brothers, Bruce Williams and wife Melissa, Thomas Williams and wife Elizabeth and Devon Weeks; life-long friend, Edward Fortier; nieces and nephews, Christin, Robert, Mya, Alea; many aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by grandparents, Richard and Norma Williams Jr. and Norman and Luona Willette Jr.; step-father, Thomas Bailey; 2 uncles, Stanley Samson and Claude Willette.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Fairfield Methodist Church, RR 104 & 23, Fairfield followed by a graveside service at Tozier Cemetery, then to return to the church for a potluck style celebration of life. Those able to bring a dish, please contact one of her children.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Tammy's memory to Bob Smilie Pancreatic Cancer Memorial Fund, 305 Nason Road, Shatleigh, ME 04076, (207) 459-6434 or blsmilie@aol.com

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.