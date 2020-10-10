Tammy Dumont (1960-2020)

STRATTON - Tammy Dumont, 59, passed away, Monday, Oct. 7 at her home.

She was born in Farmington, Oct. 15, 1960, a daughter of Charles Leland and Charlotte Mae (Leeman) Huntington and was a graduate of Mt. Abram High School. She worked as a waitress in several restaurants in the area. She loved crossword puzzles and word searches as well as baking, crocheting, and knitting.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Huntington of Skowhegan, Beth Beach-Brewer and her husband, Chris of Texas, and John Beach of Texas; a grandson, Maxwell Brewer of Texas; sister, Rachel Boulette of Madison; She was predeceased by her husband; parents; a sister, Darlene and a brother, Rodney.

Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.