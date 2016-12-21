Tammy Jean Noyes Field (1959-2016)

EUSTIS - Tammy Jean Noyes Field, 57, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1959 in Farmington, the daughter of Philip, Jr. and Neila (Nichols) Noyes.

Tammy graduated from Oxford Hills High School in the class of 1977, and married Steven Field on December 31, 1977. In 1983, she graduated from Bernard School of Hair Fashion and worked in the South Paris area for 27 years. For a number of those years she owned Tangles Hair Salon at Market Square in South Paris. The greatest joys in her life were her children and three granddaughters. She also enjoyed cooking, snowmobiling and working in her flower garden.

She is survived by; her husband, Steve Field of Eustis; her son, Joshua Field and partner Stacey and granddaughter Kenzie Field of Jacksonville, FL; her daughter, Ashley Field and granddaughter Alexis Field of Lewiston; her granddaughter Logan Cabral of Oxford; and her mother, Neila Noyes of Hebron.

A special thank you is extended to her mother in-law, Altheare Shaw of South Paris, Pat Hutter of Hebron and Lori Bellwood of Eustis for their caring attention and love for Tammy in her final days.

Donations in Tammy’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Fund, Maine Affiliate, POB 602 Brewer, ME 04412.

A graveside memorial service will be held on May 6, 2017 at 1 PM at the Robertson Cemetery in Weld.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.