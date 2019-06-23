Tammy R. Jones (1971-2019)

FAIRFIELD - Tammy R. Jones, 48, passed away June 8, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born January 8, 1971 in Lewiston, the daughter of Elizabeth R. Jones.

She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1990. She was a member of the Loving Caring Hands food Pantry and worked hard when she was at the food pantry. She stared at the food pantry when it first opened in 2008. Tammy liked going to the powwow and dancing with her Native American family and had been going for 13 years. She liked making Native American jewelry, cooking, working with her computer, watching TV, going for walks and spending time with family and friends.

Tammy is survived by her significant other of 30 years, Alan Sabins of Fairfield; dear friend, Gloria Willette of Fairfield; sister-in-law, Barbara Meservie of Fairfield; brother-in-law, Jim Sabins of Skowhegan; sister, Nikki Cahill of Madison; brother, Tommy Jones of Madison; 5 nieces, Barbara Berry, Star Sabins of Skowhegan, Jayme Sabins of Skowhegan, Ashley Corossan of Madison, Tricia Corossan; 2 nephews, Walter Meservie, Aaron Corossan; 3 great nieces; 7 great nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Shawmut Chapel, 57 Bray Avenue, Shawmut.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Tammy’s memory to CMH Development Office, 300 Main Street, Lewiston, ME 04240 or email giving@cmhc.org.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.