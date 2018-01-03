Tammy S. Shaw (1968-2017)

UNITY - Tammy S. Shaw, 49, passed away Dec. 31, 2017 at her home in Unity surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 14, 1968 in Plattsburgh, New York, the daughter of Gary and Sharon (Jones) Leeman.

She attended Palermo Consolidated and Mt. View High School graduating in 1986. On Sept. 8, 2000, she married Scott Shaw in Unity. Tammy was employed by New Dimensions Credit Union in Waterville and Down East Credit Union in Unity as a loan officer. She was a notary and enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, and laying in the sun.

Tammy is survived by her husband of 17 years, Scott Shaw of Unity; 2 sons, Jacob Wilson and wife Jessica of Benton, Kodi Scott Shaw of Unity; daughter, Brooke Lynn Shaw of Unity; parents, Gary and Sharon Leeman of Palermo; parents-in-law, Dale and Sharon Shaw of Unity; granddaughter, Haylei Wilson of Benton; grandson, Hank Wilson of Benton;4 sisters, Jerry Rhoades and husband Rumple of China, Laura Leeman of Belfast, Terryanne Leeman of Waterville, Amanda Worth and husband Kevin of Palermo; brother, Guy Leeman and girlfriend Michaela of Palermo; cousins (aka “big sisters”) Melanie Waterman of Burnham and Valarie Tweedie of Thorndike; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Performance Arts Center in Unity.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Tammy’s memory to Brooke & Kodi College Fund, Down East Credit Union, PO Box 760, Unity, ME 04988.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.