Tawni Ann Quint (1969-2017)

ROCKLAND - Tawni Ann Quint, 47, of Rockland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Aug. 11, 1969 and was a 1989 graduate of Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

Her strong spirit and tenacity carried her through years of living with MS. Through it all, she kept her sense of humor and quick wit. Her infectious laughter will ring in the ears of family and friends for years to come.

She is survived by her loving partner Christopher Stevens, her three children Shantelle Quint, Danelle Quint and partner Elias Edwards-Jenks, Zachary Quint, two sisters Cassi Q. Brooks and partner Kim Crabb, Darci Q. Jackson and husband Randy Jackson, seven grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents Shirley and Don Eriksen and missed her dog Maggie more than words can say.

Like her beloved mom, she loved the ocean. In honor of that connection, a celebration of life will be held on the beach at Owls Head State Park on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations for a memorial bench at Owls Head can be made payable to Dani Quint.

Mail to:

Dani Quint

c/o St. John Episcopal

200 Main Street

Thomaston, ME 04861