Terrance R. Robinson (1938-2017)

LISBON - Terrance R. Robinson, 79, fomerly of Dixfield, passed away peacefully, Nov. 16, 2017 at the Lamp Memory Care Center.

He was born Sept. 26, 1938, in Dixfield, where he resided most of his life. He was a graduate of Dirigo High School and Husson College. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing hockey with his dear friends and family. Terry also was an active member of the Sportsman’s Club, Dixfield Historical Society, and the Masonic Lodge.

He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Priscilla Robinson and his wife, Sandra. He leaves behind, two daughters, Rene Green and Pamela Averill; a son, James R. Robinson; a brother, James E. Robinson; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

At his request there will be no services. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.