Terry Belanger (1942-2017)

LAKELAND, Fla. – Terry Belanger, 74, of Chesterville, passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson's disease on Feb. 22 with his soulmate, Julia (Tetreault) by his side.

He was born May 15, 1942, the son of George and Georgia (Bernard) Belanger in Farmington.

He was a 1962 graduate of Jay High School and served as Class Treasurer until his death.

While in high school, he started working for Mackie Turner at M&T Farm and worked at International Paper Co. in Jay, retiring in 2002 after 40-plus years and belonged to the quarter century club. Terry also worked as a school bus driver both full and part time for the towns of Jay and Fayette and worked for the town of Chesterville during the strike. He served on the Chesterville Planning Board until his death.

In his younger years, he enjoyed taking fishing trips with his many cousins, hunting, and the outdoors. He cut and sold firewood to many local people over the years. He was an avid motorcyclist, joining GWRRA and served as Chapter Director for 3 years. He met many people while riding his Gold Wing and kept in touch with most of them. He took many trips to Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Quebec with his wife and his "buddies," and also traveled over most of New England, New York, and North Carolina. Terry was never at a loss for words, enjoying family gatherings and his extended family. He always enjoyed a good meal either at a restaurant or home-cooked.

He met the love of his wife while in high school, but they never married until 1988. During their 29 years, they enjoyed traveling by plane, motorcycle, motor home, and car; visiting many places along the east coast and Canada.

He is survived by his wife, Julia of Chesterville; two step-sons, Keith Gibbs and his wife, Wanda of Auburn and Brian Gibbs and his wife, Alice of Epping, NH; 2 step-granddaughters, Priscilla Ebarguen and her husband, Enrique of El Paso, TX and Patricia Gibbs of Epping, NH; brother-in-law, Alphonse Tetreault and his wife, Linda of Solon; He was predeceased by his step-son, Richard “Rick” Gibbs and a step-granddaughter, Brianna Gibbs.

The family asks that you share condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on what would have been his 75th birthday, Monday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay with Rev. Don Smith officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service. Following services, all are invited to a comfort reception at La Fleurs, Main Street, Jay. Private internment will be at the Stubbs Mills Cemetery in East Jay. The family asks that those who desire plant a tree in Terry's memory or consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Maine Parkinson’s Society, 359 Perry Road, Bangor, ME 04401.