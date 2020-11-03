Terry C. Whittier (1957-2020)

NEW SHARON - Terry C. Whittier, 63, of New Sharon, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, with his wife and children by his side at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born July 11, 1957 to Fernald and Margaret (Butterfield) Whittier. Terry was educated in the schools of Norridgewock and Farmington and went to work in the woods as a logger with his brother Jeffrey, and in later years his nephew Burt also joined them.

He worked in the woods his entire life until his retirement in 2018. He married Marie Webber on July 8, 1978 in Farmington Falls. He enjoyed his family, his garden, canning, hunting, fishing, his pets, the Red Sox, Patriots, and watching the hummingbirds when they would make their return to his feeders in the spring.

He is survived by his wife Marie of 42 years, his two children Timothy, and his wife Calandra Whittier of Norridgewock and Amanda, and her husband Aaron Welch of Chesterville. Five grandchildren: Madisyn, Morgan, Bailey, Mackenzie, and Cole. A brother Jeffrey (Bubba) and his wife Cindy, and a special nephew Burt and his wife Michelle and a special niece Samantha, and her husband Matt. He was predeceased by his parents and his grandparents and his mother and father in law Webber and many aunts and uncles.

Memorial visitation will take place at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington from 6-8 on Saturday November 21, 2020. Social distancing and masking will be required, and no more than 50 people will be allowed inside at one time. Donations may be made in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington ME 04938.

