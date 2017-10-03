Texton N. Spooner (1947-2017)

HARMONY - Texton N. Spooner, 70, passed away September 21, 2017 in Mass General in Boston, Mass.

He was born April 4, 1947 in Skowhegan, Maine the son of Norman Elmer and Ruby May (Dunham) Spooner.

He worked in the textile business following in his dad’s footsteps, for 30 plus years throughout Maine. Texton was an avid John Wayne fan, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He had the opportunity to enjoy being referred to as “a snowbird”, wintering in Florida for three seasons.

Texton was a born again Christian, living, learning, and growing in his faith; walking with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To God be the Glory.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Orrinetta Spooner of Harmony; daughters, Dusty and friend Rodney, Darcy and husband Andy; son, Denis; granddaughters, Brittany and girlfriend Katie, Brooke and Nicole; grandson, Ty; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Kentucky and wife Sharon; sisters, Carolyn, Tina, Charlotte and husband Ray; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce, Darlene and husband Donald, Irma and husband Malcolm, Arline and husband Hector, and Curry Bishon; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances. He was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Ruby Spooner.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Norridgewock Baptist Church on Main Street with Pastor Richard Berry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Texton’s memory to the American Heart Association, Maine Affiliate, 51 US Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, Maine 04074.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.