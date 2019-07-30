Thank you from the family of Paul D. Haley, Jr.

The family of Paul D. Haley, Jr. would like to thank everyone who has shown us the gift of love and friendship during the early phases of our grief journey. The acts of kindness: visits, calls, hugs, cards, food, flowers, remembrance gifts for the Paul D. Haley Memorial Carpentry Scholarship at the Career and Technical Education Center in Farmington, all of which have been a great comfort to us. The generous spirit of the community where Paul was born and raised and called “home” has helped us cope with this overwhelming time in our lives.

We are appreciative of the tribute shared by the Farmington Elks at Paul’s graveside service. A special thanks to both the Farmington Emblem Club and the Farmington American Legion Post for working collaboratively to help us extend our love and thanks, in the form of a comfort remembrance reception, to the local community and friends throughout the State, who have so lovingly cared for us in our time of need and have shown great love and respect for Paul. We are forever grateful.

The Family of Paul D. Haley, Jr.