Thank you from the family of Ruel Baxter “Rudy” Orff, Jr.

The Family of Ruel Baxter “Rudy” Orff, Jr., Jan. 4, 1931 – May 23, 2017, would like to thank Franklin Memorial Hospital for the care received. We also would like to thank family and friends who sent cards, flowers, food, offered a remembrance gift to a charity and who have been supportive of our family’s grief journey. Please know that your many acts of kindness and generosity have been deeply appreciated.

With heartfelt appreciation and gratitude,

Joyce Orff

Ruel B. and Laurie Orff, III

Joanna See

Royce and Gerri Orff

And Families