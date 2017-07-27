Franklin Countys First News

Thank you from the family of Ruel Baxter “Rudy” Orff, Jr.

Posted by • July 27, 2017 •

The Family of Ruel Baxter “Rudy” Orff, Jr., Jan. 4, 1931 – May 23, 2017, would like to thank Franklin Memorial Hospital for the care received. We also would like to thank family and friends who sent cards, flowers, food, offered a remembrance gift to a charity and who have been supportive of our family’s grief journey. Please know that your many acts of kindness and generosity have been deeply appreciated.

With heartfelt appreciation and gratitude,

Joyce Orff
Ruel B. and Laurie Orff, III
Joanna See
Royce and Gerri Orff
And Families

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives