Thank You from the Witt Family

The family of Alexander Witt would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have shown us so much kindness and support during our time of sorrow. No family can be prepared for the depth of despair that such a sudden death brings. We are humbled and forever grateful for the numerous ways friends, coworkers, and fellow community members have reached out to us with their presence, messages of sympathy, and acts of comfort.

We truly appreciate those of you who travelled from near or far to attend visiting hours or Alex’s funeral Mass. Thank you to the many people who kindly made a donation to the Titcomb Ski Education Foundation in Alex’s memory. His passion for skiing will live on in the many new young skiers who will benefit from your generosity.

A special thanks goes out to the Wiles Remembrance Center for the respect and dignity shown to Alex and our whole family. During an unimaginably difficult time, they provided us with much needed guidance and compassion. We are also forever grateful to Father Paul Dumais, who brought such a spirit of love and hope to everyone gathered in the church, and for his exceptionally thoughtful and fitting homily that touched all of us.

Although we still struggle daily with Alex’s passing, we feel extraordinarily blessed to live in such a remarkable community among so many kind, supportive and caring people.

- Jim and Michele Witt, Jamie and Ben Burns, and Alex’s Grammies: Meredith Sherman and Corinne Witt