Theda Mae Fairbanks (1935-2018)

WELD – Theda Mae Fairbanks, 83, of Weld, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, following a short illlness, with members of her loving family by her side.

Born July 18, 1935, in Wilton, she was a daughter of Stanley G. and Elinor E. (Tyler) Williams. She was a graduate of Wilton Academy.

Theda dedicated her life to caring for her family and the community in which she had been blessed to call home for her lifetime. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she worked outside of the home and retired from G.H. Bass.

Her legacy was best defined by her strong faith. She was a founding member of the Calvary Hill Baptist Church and will long be remembered for her grace and humble ways.

Theda’s hobbies included bowling, quilting, reupholstering furniture, yard-saling, working on puzzles, gardening and enjoyed very much Williams Camps on Webb Lake. She and her late husband, Richard “Dick” Fairbanks who predeceased her on July 12, 2016, enjoyed traveling and making their house in Weld a refuge for family, and the wildlife that surrounded them. She remained hopeful that the deer would not devour her 100 tulip and daffodil bulbs planted late this fall.

She is loved by her children: Linda Lou Fairbanks and her partner, Brian Birch of St. Petersburg, Florida; Barbi Castonguay of Weld; Debbie McKinney and her husband, Peter of Farmington and Scott Fairbanks and his wife, Linda of Levant; a sister: Priscilla (Pooch) Ross and her husband, Peter, of Temple; cousins: Judy, Sharon, Patty, Carol and Nancy; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog “Honey”.

In addition to her husband of 56 years, she was predeceased by a son, Randy; daughter, Valarie and son-in-law, Denis.

A celebration honoring the life of Theda M. Fairbanks will be held Sunday afternoon Dec. 9, 2018 at 3 PM at the Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 195 US Rte. 2E, Wilton, with Pastor Barry Trask officiating. Following services, the church Hospitality Committee will host a comfort reception in the church undercroft. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to the Calvary Hill Baptist Church PO Box 811 Wilton, Maine 04294. Private spring inturnment at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. Services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.