Thelma L. Verrill (1929-2017)

FARMINGTON - Thelma L. Verrill, 87, of Minot died April 19 at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington, ME.

She was born in South Paris, August 11, 1929, a daughter of Elwood and Harriet (Gowell ) Verrill.

Thelma was a graduate of Buckfield High School; employed by PEMCO Mfg., Wilner Wood Heel and Mecon Mfg., later retiring from Mechanic Falls Adult Education. She attended Minot Corner Methodist Church and was part of the Susanna Wesley Circle at church.

Thelma enjoyed gardening, walking; loved animals; Sunday picnics and rides with family. She was a great care giver for her father in his late years at the Farm. Thelma was always ready to lend a helping hand to family and friends and always had that big smile she extended to everyone.

She is survived by sister Erma Thorndike of Farmington, ME; nieces Wendy Pomeroy of Wilton; Cheryl Roux and husband Greg of Carrabassett Valley; Lillian Whiting and husband Jim of Poland; Virginia Roberts and husband Homer of Mechanics Falls and nephew Elwood Strout and his wife Deborah of Minot. Also surviving are several great nieces and nephews.

Thelma was predeceased by her parents, sister Gladys Strout, brother in laws Vernon Strout and Victor Thorndike, a niece Vicki Thorndike and Greg Co-Wallis.

The family would like to extend thanks to all care givers at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington for their attention and care over the past few months; Androscoggin Home and Hospice; along with the doctors and nurses at Franklin Memorial Hospital for their attention and help in taking care of Thelma (Auntie).

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 19 at 11 a.m. at the Old Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com