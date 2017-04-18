Thelma M. (Atwood) Lancaster (1931-2017)

EMBDEN - Thelma M. (Atwood) Lancaster, 85, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2017 at the Somerset Living Center in Bingham with her family at her side.

She was born Oct. 10, 1931 in Embden, Me, the daughter of George and Mildred (Vining) Atwood.

She met and then married William “Bill” Lancaster on December 3, 1949. They lived in Pleasant Ridge where they had three children, Gary, William, and Diane. Then later moved to Embden where they had another daughter, Renee.

Thelma was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker for most of her life. She later worked for Deverou cleaning cabins. She then helped Bill when he became road commissioner. She would rock rake the roads and also helped him plow in the winter. She had her own dump truck and contracted out for the department of transportation. The crew got a bug catcher for her truck that read, "Red Lightening." Thelma loved gardening, shows at Lakewood, family cook-outs, playing cards, and dominoes.

The family would like to thank the Somerset Rehabilitation & Living Center in Bingham for the care and support Thelma received during her stay there.

She is survived by her children, Gary and wife Pam of Solon, William of Amherst, Diane Lightbody and husband Jim of Embden, Renee Emery and husband Bill of Embden; brother, Fayette and wife Joyce of Embden; sister-in-law, Pat Lancaster of Texas; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, greast great grandchildren; step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and their families.

She was predeceased by her husband Bill; grandson, Lance; parents, Mildred and George; stepmother, Jessie; mother-in-law, Flora; father-in-law, Floyd; brother-in-law, Jr; sister-in-law, Sylvia; and daughter-in-law, Gloria.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Thelma's memory to Alzheimer's Association Maine, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

A time of celebration of Thelma's life will be held from 10:00AM to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Family's Home, 63 Ellis Road, Embden. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 0-4976