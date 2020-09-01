Thelma Ruth Brownell Judkins (1926-2020)

PERU - Thelma Ruth Brownell Judkins, 94, of Peru passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Rumford Community Home. While we rejoice that she has been promoted to heaven to be with her beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we will miss her tremendously.

Thelma Ruth Brownell Judkins, daughter of the late Dunreath and Georgia Brownell, was born on March 6, 1926, in Camden. She attended and was a dedicated member of the Nazarene Church in Dixfield, and an active member of the Canton Church of God aka the Round Church. She served faithfully as a Sunday School and VBS teacher.

She was married to Albert Judkins, of Upton, on Nov. 1, 1942. This union was blessed with nine children, 26 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Thelma was the wife of an Air Force Pilot during WWII, a life-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary and an original member of GRAMPS, serving the community for many years through the age of 92.

She had the heart of a servant, quietly in the kitchen doing the dishes, prepping or serving food to others. She enjoyed working on puzzles, reading books, or sitting on the floor playing with the grandchildren. Thelma was best known for her creativity and the beautiful quilts that she made for her family and the community. She made pillows, baskets and donated quilts, lap blankets to the Veteran’s Home, Togus VA and other organizations.

Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Robert Judkins, William and Sharon Judkins, Ruth “Betty” Scholz, all of Maine, Patricia Weaver of Kansas, Peter Judkins, Sr. of Massachusetts, Wanda and Dana Meisner , Marie Allen-Robbins and Rebecca Grooms also of Maine; sister, Viola Richardson; and brother, Donald Brownell.

Thelma is predeceased by her husband, Albert Judkins; her daughter, Pauline Bailey; 2 grandsons, Jeremy and Charles; sister, Clara Wyman; and brother, Fredrick and Dot Brownell.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, plant a tree in her honor or consider the following: His Hands Support Ministries, (as Thelma loved missions) PO Box 72, Peru, ME 04290; or Dixfield Church of the Nazarene, 171 Weld St, Dixfield, ME 04224; or Residents Activities Fund, Rumford Community Home, 11 John F. Kennedy Dr., Rumford, ME 04276; or Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life service at the Victory Christian Church in Livermore at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls, Farmington, ME 04938.