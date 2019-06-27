Theodore ‘Ted’ Bradley (1933-2019)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Theodore “Ted” Bradley, 86, of Winter Haven, Fla., formerly of Farmington, passed away on June 5, 2019 at his home in Winter Haven.

He was born at his family’s home on April 22, 1933 in New Vineyard, a son of Clifton and May (Robbins) Bradley. He was a 1952 graduate of Farmington High School and proudly served our Country in the U.S. Army.

Ted was a mechanical engineer and had been employed at Bath Iron Works and Forster Mfg. Company. He was a designer and builder and had designed and built three airplanes. He owned Bradley’s Dairy Bar (the current sight of Mosher’s Seafood) on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington for many years.

He is loved by his wife, June, and her children: Melissa Fochesato and Jason Farrington; his sons: Ted Bradley, II and Tony Bradley from his first marriage to Gloria; a sister, Darlene Bradley; a half-brother, Roger Bradley; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Richard and sister, Diane.

Public memorial graveside services, with military honors provided by Camp Keyes, Augusta, will be held Saturday morning, June 29, at 10 AM at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. Following services, all are welcome to attend a comfort reception at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams ~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given t either the American Heart Association (National Center) 7872 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, or call 1-800-AHA-USA1; or, to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823-9935.