Theodore ‘Ted’ Lefebvre (1928-2017)

FARMINGTON - Theodore “Ted” Lefebvre, 89, of Farmington, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on July 23, 2017, as the Lord called him into His eternal care.

He was born in Lewiston on May 5, 1928 to the late J. Léonidas and Alexina O. (Lefebvre) Lefebvre.

He attended Jordan Grammar School in Lewiston, and later completed Linotype Operating and Culinary Arts courses. Ted was a member of the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, having been baptized there on March 27, 1983. He worked as a Linotype operator, taxi driver and night security guard. He was the proprietor of a convenience store/lunch counter in Wilton as well as “Ted’s Diner” in Farmington. He worked at the “Golden Galley” in Farmington, eventually retiring as a hand-sewer with G.H. Bass in Wilton. Following retirement, he was the proprietor of “Ted’s Used Furniture” in Farmington.

Ted will be remembered for his warm, kind-hearted and generous soul. Having a positive outlook on life, he was easy-going, a wonderful storyteller with a “gift-of-gab” and knack for keeping people laughing with his witty sense-of-humor (oftentimes bringing chuckles during moments of extreme seriousness). He lived … and died … on his terms. He was an ordinary hero - a man who loved, and took great pride in his kids. He was a man of faith and integrity who had the courage of his convictions. Ted was well-known for his homemade fish chowder and baked beans. A few of his favorite things included Cadillacs, conversation, children, fishing, duct tape, “steamers,” red hotdogs, donuts, and strawberry shortcake. Above all, he was most happy while spending time with family. Ted made a difference in the lives of many and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to the kind staff at Beacon Hospice, the family wishes to extend a very special thank-you to Debbie Howard, Jennifer Chretien, Emily O’Donnell, Becky Jasch, Greg Allen, and Steven, Gladys and Karen Russell. You all hold a special place in our hearts for all the love, compassion and tender care extended toward Ted, Bev and our family during his final journey.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Beverly “Bev” (Hutchins) Lefebvre; children Anthony “Tony” (Denise) Lefebvre of Chesterville, Michele “Shelly” (Maurice) Barnett of Buxton, and Todd Lefebvre of Farmington; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Antoinette Turmel, Lorraine Sellinger, Leona “Bunnie” Bowles; Adolph Lefebvre, Amedee “Lee” Lefebre; and grandson, Eric Barnett.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at 11 am at the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington, with Rev. Dr. Susan Crane officiating.

In celebration of dad’s mission here, in lieu of flowers, please consider reaching out to someone with an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness. Also, to help fund an important need near and dear to Ted and his family, please consider a memorial donation to the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church “handicap lift fund”, PO Box 147, Farmington ME 04938.