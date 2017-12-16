Theodore Walter Weber III (1933-2017)

AUGUSTA - Theodore Walter Weber III (Ted) peacefully passed away at Glenridge Comfort Care in Augusta on Dec. 13, 2017. He was born on June 14, 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts. Ted enlisted in the Air Force in 1950. He served two terms, eventually being discharged honorably as an Airman First Class.

On July 2, 1960 he married Nancy Frazier, beginning a lifetime of adventures. Those adventures lasted for 52 years, until Nancy passed in 2012. Ted ventured in many different directions throughout his journey: Along with serving for his country, Ted was a police officer, bank teller, restaurant owner, train conductor, small business consultant, and as well as an antique dealer. There are other professions Ted “explored.” Let us simply sum it up by conveying that Ted was curious about life and traveled many roads.

Ted had a deep passion for quite a few different things. He spent countless hours studying a wide variety of languages. His appreciation of classical music was obvious to anyone who knew him. As the evening slowly drifted into the night you can be sure Ted would be sitting in his recliner, listening to the radio or one of his favorite CD’s.

He absolutely loved a good discussion; some might even call it a debate. Many lunches, with his dear friends were spent doing just that while enjoying another of his loves, a good meal. The gentlemen in Skowhegan will likely reminisce about those days as they remember their close friend. A special mention, too, of another kind soul who became close to Ted. Indeed, Sourasay and Ted spent hours – upon hours – discussing life.

He is survived by his two sons, Graeme Addams, Todd and his wife Heather; daughter, Gannet White and husband Ron; sister, Lorraine Morris; three grandchildren, Katelyn, Maddox, and Skyler and several nieces and nephews. Ted is predeceased by Nancy; his father, Theodore Weber Jr. and his mother Edith Weber (Young).

The family would like to thank the numerous medical professionals who have cared for Ted during his long illness. The family would also like to offer a special recognition in the care for Ted. Indeed, the nurses at the Glenridge Comfort Care facility were absolutely amazing. The kindness, compassion, and mostly, the love displayed while attending to Ted was far beyond extraordinary.

A time of celebrating Ted’s life will be shared by his family. The family requests that you hold your loved one a bit tighter this evening, share a delicious meal and have a good and lively discussion to remember Ted.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Theodore “Ted” Weber to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.