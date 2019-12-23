Theone ‘Sue’ Woodcock (1923-2019)

FARMINGTON - Theone “Sue” Woodcock, 96, of Farmington, died Friday afternoon, Dec. 20, at Pinewood Terrace, where she had resided for the last 5 years.

She was born in Westbrook, Feb. 11, 1923, daughter of Fred E. and Lyda (Tedford) Fernald.

She attended Westbrook schools and graduated from Strong High School, attending her 75th class reunion in 2016. She worked as a cash clerk at JW Penny and Sons in Mechanic Falls where she dealt with payroll and war bonds. She was a graduate of Bliss Business College in Lewiston and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, completing motor transport school and serving as a light truck driver.

On Dec. 31, 1947, she married Bertram Woodcock in Wilton. He died July 28, 1968. After moving to Farmington, Mrs. Woodcock worked at the First National Bank and later at Franklin Savings Bank where she retired as Assistant Treasurer. After her retirement, she spent her winters in Florida. She also owned and operated “The Woodcock’s Nest” Craft and Gift Shop in Farmington. She loved helping others and attending her grandchildren’s events. She also enjoyed going out and seeing her many friends at the Brickyard Café.

She is survived by her children: Chandler Woodcock and his wife, Charlotte “Charlie", of Farmington; Nancy Kiernan and her husband,Jim, of Farmington; a daughter-in-law, Pam Wells Nichols of Wilton; her grandchildren, Kristen Henseler and her husband, Tim of Gaithersburg, MD; Seth Woodcock and his wife, Elizabeth, of Windham; Sarah Reynolds and her husband, Matt, of Farmington; Megan Croteau and her husband, Keith, of Gorham; Shain Woodcock and his wife, Gina, of Cooper City FL, Scott Woodcock and his wife, Jessica, of Livermore; Sam Woodcock and his wife, Nikki, of Farmington, Josh Gage of Lewiston; Jacob Gage of Farmington; TJ Gage and his fiance Cassie Haines, of Phillips; Rebecca Gage of Farmington; and Jana Sirois and her husband, Ryan, of Temple. She had 24 great- grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, Steve, on Jan. 13, 2007; her sister, Irene Fernald and triplet siblings who died at birth.

Private family graveside memorial services, with US Marine Corps honors, will be held in the summer at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Resident Activity Fund at Pinewood Terrace, 136 Rosewood Drive, Farmington, ME 04938. The family would like to thank the staff at Pinewood Terrace and Beacon Hospice for their loving care of Sue.

She will be remembered as a wonderful lady whose kindness and attitude about life was an example for all.

Memories and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.