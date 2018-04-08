FREEPORT - Theresa Chaddon, 89, formerly of Livermore Falls, passed peacefully Saturday morning, March 31, 2018 at the Hawthorne House in Freeport.

Theresa, born Marie Clara Therese Filteau, was born in Chisholm, Maine to Adolphe and Lumina (Ouellette) Filteau. She married Harold or Roy Chaddon (February 24, 1921- January 18, 1991) on June 16, 1984. Theresa relocated from Livermore Falls to Lewiston in 2000 and to Freeport in 2008.

Theresa graduated from Jay High School. She was employed at Bass Shoe Company, in Wilton, Maine until retiring in June 1984. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay, Maine where she served as a Eucharistic minister. Theresa was also a volunteer at Parkview Nursing Home in Livermore Falls, where she was awarded the volunteer of the year award in 1994. Theresa and her husband, Roy, enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, camping and spending quality time with their grandchildren. Theresa’s immediate family is blessed with loving memories of Theresa as a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother with an infectious laugh, warm hug and unconditional love.

She is survived by two daughters, Rose (Ouellette) Lamonde of North Hampton, Pennsylvania and Kathy (Ouellette) Shink of Yarmouth, Maine from marriage to Paul Emile Ouellette. Additional survivors include son-in-law, Ronald Shink of Yarmouth, Maine, three granddaughters, Rayleen Lamonde, Jennifer (Shink) Kornusky (spouse of Scott Kornuksy), and Debbie Lamonde, two grandsons, Jonathan Shink (spouse of Abby Winslow Shink) and Derek Lamonde (spouse of Amelia), two step-grandsons, Dale Conover and Erik Conover, two great-granddaughters and seven great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Chaddon, step-daughter Evelyn (Chaddon) Conover and great-grandson Scott Lamonde.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 am from St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay. Following Mass, all are invited to a comfort reception at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Monday from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be later in the Spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hinkley Hill, Livermore Falls.