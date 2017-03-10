Theresa Libby (1926-2017)

WATERVILLE - Theresa Libby, 90, passed away March 5, 2017 at Woodlands Senior Living Center.

She was born July 21, 1926 in St. Come, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Emile and Clarence (Poulin) Veilleux.

In 1975, she married Wilder “Al” Libby in Waterville. She was employed for a number of years as a delivery clerk for Finest Supermarket and a store clerk at the Carriage House Hallmark Store for 30 years. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Waterville, an avid gardener, loved playing beano and in her younger days, enjoyed going to all the kids’ sports games.

Theresa is survived by three sons, David Willett and wife Pat of Alabama, Bruce Willett and significant other Betsy Soule of Belgrade, and Garry Willett and wife Libby of Winslow; step son, Bob Libby and wife Joyce of Maine; step daughter, Nancy Pardun and husband Bob of Bangor; brother, Guy Vigue and wife Eleanor; sister, Clair Hart and husband Gene of Florida; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wilder “Al” Libby; brothers, Alcee Vigue, Aimee Vigue, Conrad Vigue, and Mark Vigue; sisters, Laurette and Lucille.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11:00 am at St. John’s Catholic Church in Winslow. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Theresa’s memory to Woodlands Senior Living Center, Memory Care Unit, 41 West River Road, Suite 300, Waterville, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.