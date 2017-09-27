Theresa Lynn Winter (1970-2017)

JAY – Theresa Lynn Winter, “Terri”, 47, of Jay, passed away Sunday Sept. 24, 2017 in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her husband and four children.

Terri was born Jan. 12, 1970 in Mount Holly, New Jersey, a daughter of Billy Steve and Betty Ann (Grant) Winter.

She received her education at Burlington County Vocational Technical School where she attained her CNA. From there, she worked at nursing homes before changing her career to work with children with special needs. This was her true passion; and, she continued to work until she no longer could. She worked at Crayon Country Preschool in Jay and was a behavioral health professional with Addison Point Agency in Waterville.

Terri was kind and generous, opening her home and heart to foster children, anonymously paying off Christmas layaways, and always helping out anyone in need. She instilled these values into her four children, whom she loved and cherished dearly. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping and adding to her boot collection. She was very creative and well known for making rustic country craft items.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Boulay, Jr.; her daughter: Jessica Boulay, her son Robert Boulay III; her daughter Chelsey Boulay and her youngest son, Casey Boulay, all of Jay; her mother Betty Winter of Florida; sisters: Tina Sloan, Mary Anderson and Lisa Sloan and brothers, Ernie Sloan and Royal Sloan. She was predeceased by her dad.

Her family invites you to share condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road (Rte. 133) Jay, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. Remembrance gifts may be given to the charity of one’s choice.