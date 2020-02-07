RUMFORD - Theresa Reed Cushman, 85, of Oquossoc, passed on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home in Rumford.

She was a graduate of Lewiston High School and was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Lisbon Falls.

She is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Cushman of Oquossoc; Their 3 children, Deborah, Susan, and Kurt; and 4 grandchildren. At her request there will be no calling hours or service.

Memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.