Theressa Leona Knowles Gould (1924-2017)

AVON - Theressa Leona Knowles Gould, 93, passed away on Monday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2017.

She was born on March 30, 1924 in Arlington, Virginia, the daughter of Frank and Ola (Bean) Knowles.

They lived in the Jones Point Lighthouse, on the Potomac River, in Arlington, Virginia. She told of her mother making wool swimsuits for her and her sisters to swim in the river. She attended Wilton grade school and Farmington High School. For many years, Theressa worked for Forster Manufacturing in Dryden and Strong. She often encountered unplowed snow laden roads on her travel home from work to cook supper and hang out laundry by flashlight in the freezing temperatures.

On Nov. 8, 1958, she married Ivan Gould Sr. in Phillips. They resided in his family’s farm on the Mile Square Road in Avon until it was destroyed by fire in 1963; they rebuilt on the same spot only to lose that house to another fire in 1983. Once again, they constructed on the same foundation, where now her pretty flower gardens surround her immaculately kept home and stunning roses adorn the walkway.

Theressa was, to say the least, a very active lady. She enjoyed camping, picture taking, reading, hunting, cooking, shopping, bicycling, ice skating and cross country skiing. She traveled to Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii and wintered for 20 years in Florida with her husband. She had a love for her dogs, and her polished cars which were red, of course. She rode her motorcycle from the time she was 40 to the age of 70. She took advantage of free senior alpine skiing at Saddleback into her 70’s, and at 80 she was rollerblading, swimming daily, gardening and canning. On her 90th birthday, she drove her snowmobile from Avon to Kingfield and back.

She was frugal, a true free spirit, and a sun worshiper. She would say, “If you sit down, you’ll be down."

Theressa is survived by; her husband of 59 years, Ivan Gould Sr. Of Avon; and her sister, Constance “Virginia” Presby, age 97, of Connecticut. She leaves behind; four daughters, Olivia Morrell and husband Donald of Belgrade, Maureen Abbott and husband Timothy of Phillips, Rae Ann Luce and husband Ralph of Strong, and Vanessa Gould of Avon; two step-sons, Ivan Gould Jr. Of Strong, Roy Gould and wife Debbie of Florida; step-daughter, Adrah Taylor and husband Eddie of Freeman; 11 grandchildren, Scott, Stoney, Stewart, Theressa, Tricia, Sabrina, Mandy, Chancell, Raechell, Lorren and Janessa; 24 great grandchildren; and 17 great, great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by; her parents; her siblings, James and Myron Young, Gladys Hobert, Florence Eustis, Francis Swain, Frank Knowles Jr.; and one step-son, Raymond Gould.

Donations in Theressa’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11 am at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon, with Rev. John Gensel officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.