Thomas A. Gordon (1944-2017)

WATERVILLE - Thomas A. Gordon, 72 died after a short illness on Feb. 14, 2017, at Maine Medical Center in Portland with his family at his bedside.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Penn., the son of Stephen S. and Mary A. (Figura) Gordon. He grew up in Carnegie, Penn., and graduated from Carnegie High School. From there he joined the Air Force which brought him to Bangor.

This is where he meet the love of his life, Sandra Lee Gordon. They were married in 1965 and had three children. He traveled to Baltimore, Florida and enjoyed living many years in Las Vegas, were he was the facility manager for the Mikon Corporation. He retired to Maine to be with his family.

He is survived by his children, Bryan Gordon and wife Chrystal, Kimberly Carroll and husband Shaun, Scott Gordon and Lesli. He was not only a Dad but a friend to all of them. He will be forever known as the Best Grampy to Shaun Jr, Miranda, Breezy, Alivia, Spencer, Scotty, Natalee and Sophia, Amia and Bryson. He took pride in attending all their sporting and school events. He was known to many more as Gramp or Grump and could always be seen on the sidelines cheering them on.

He was an avid Lawrence Bulldog, Bates Bobcat, and Pittsburgh Steeler Fan. He will be missed by his favorite nieces Candy and Sandy, their families, Grandma Carroll and special friends that helped us through this time. Two dear friends he enjoyed spending time with were Wayne Corey and Frankie Kent. He will miss going to the track and betting on the horses at the local fairs with his family and friends.

Special thanks to Maine Medical Center SCU 04 greeter Jeffrey, Nurse Deb, and dear friend Lisa Irving who each made a terrible time a little easier to get through. He always held a special place in his heart for his brothers and sisters in Pennsylvania: Elaine, Patricia, Betty, Carol Ann, Stephen, Robert, Uncle Butch, Bill, and Joseph, and his brothers and sisters in Maine: Benny, Barry, Jane, Sherwood, Donna and all their families.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2017. In lieu of donations, please take your loved ones out to dinner and a movie.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976