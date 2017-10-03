Thomas Arthur Fournier (1949-2017)

JAY – Thomas Arthur Fournier, 68, of Jay, passed away on Sept. 30, 2017, with his grandson, Thomas, by his side, due to a 4-wheeler accident in Jay.

He was born Sept. 21, 1949, in Farmington, a son of George and Lorraine (Madore) Fournier.

He grew up in Jay and was a 1968 graduate of Jay High School and graduated in 1970 from Eastern Maine Vocational Technical College. He served in the National Guard for six years.

For many years, he was employed by Maurais and Sons of Jay, and then went to work for the local paper mills where he served as the Power Plant Operator for 32 years.

Tom enjoyed his camp in Topsfield, Maine and spent many happy days fishing at Lambert and Musquash Lakes with his brother-in-law, Chuck. He spent many happy weekends playing with his grandson, Thomas. He was an avid golfer. He also spent many hours reading.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Emery Fournier with whom he spent 21 happy years. They were married May 30, 1999 at Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

He is survived by his son, Craig Fournier and his wife, Kristin of Poway, CA.; his daughter, Amy Lynn Messer of Farmington and their mother, Patty Micks; his stepson, Jarrod Harper and his wife, Jennifer of Ludlow, VT; grandsons: George and Joseph Fournier, Thomas Messer; granddaughters: Madelyn and Jordan Harper.

He is survived by brothers and sisters: George Fourier and his wife, Donna of Jay; Janice Sweeney of Jay; Cindy Groomes and her husband, Stephen of Livermore Falls; Peter Fournier of Lamar, CO and Susan Fournier and life-partner Marina Mares of Freeport; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Sarge and Lydia Daigle of Houlton; Hazen and Kathy Emery of Collins, NY and Sharon ad Brian Bickford of Caribou. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Lorraine Fournier; his mother and father-in-law, Lewis and Maryellen Emery; his brother-in-law, Chuck Sweeney and nephews Tobin Fournier and Shane Daigle.

Tom was a kind and giving man, never asking for anything in return. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

His family invites you to share condolences and remembrances on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com where a memorial video tribute will be presented later in the week.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., (Rte. 133) Jay. Public memorial services, honoring the life and lifetime of Tom, will be held from the Center on Friday morning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Paul Dumais officiating. Following services, all are invited to attend a comfort reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Rte. 4, Jay. Remembrance gifts may be given to either the Tri-Town Ministerial Assoc. Food Cupboard 148 Main St. Jay, Maine 04239 or to the Norlands Living History Center 290 Norlands Rd. Livermore, Maine 04253.