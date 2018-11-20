AUGUSTA – Thomas Fifield, 48, died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, after suffering a cardiac event at his Rockland Ford work place, Monday.

A memorial gathering will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.

To share a memory or story with Tom’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.

A full obituary with memorial donation suggestions will be published.