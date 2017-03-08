Thomas George (Tom) Henderson (1989-2017)

CARTHAGE – Thomas George (Tom) Henderson, 28, of Dixfield, died as a result of injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident on Friday March 3, 2017 in Carthage.

He was born on the Feb. 27, 1989 in Farmington, the son of Eric and Margaret (Ramey) Henderson. He was a graduate of Lake Region Adult High School in 2007.

Tom moved to Dixfield in 2009 and began working in the area sawmills. He started at Pallet One in Livermore Falls and then took a position with Irving Forest Products in Dixfield, where he continued to advance his career and had the opportunity to train new hires. He loved to be outside with his father, brothers and friend Spencer Knox, spending time fishing, hunting and most of all hiking (Bull Rock was his favorite).

He is survived by his parents, Eric and Margaret Henderson of Dixfield, two brothers, Brian and Leo and sister Sarah, all of Dixfield; his Uncle Bill (Allison) Henderson of Ashland City, TN; Aunt Mary (Brad) Bond of E. Livermore; Aunt Susie (Paul) Gaudete of Dixfield; Aunt Sue Fountain of Whitefield and Uncle Jay Ramey of Rumford. He is also survived by 19 cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, George and Clydis Henderson, maternal grandparents, Perley and Roberta Ramey, Uncles Wayne and Wendell Henderson, James Ramey and cousin Ean Henderson.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m., from the Dixfield Congregational Church (on the Hill), 10 High Street, Dixfield. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served in the Church Annex following the service. Services are in the care and under the direction of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld Street, Dixfield.

