Thomas James Vintinner, Jr. (1937-2018)

WATERVILLE - Thomas James Vintinner, Jr., 81, passed away August 15, 2018 at his home in Waterville, surrounded by his family. He was born May 30, 1937 in Waterville, the son of Thomas J. Sr. and Faye E. (Cayford) Vintinner.

He was educated in local schools and graduated from Winslow High School in 1955. He enjoyed going to the Muskie Center in Waterville. He held various occupations, retiring from Colby College in 2001. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing. He also enjoyed listening to ballgames, especially the Red Sox and watching Tiger Woods play golf. He loved working in his garden and was a crossword puzzle wizard.

Thomas is survived by his children, James Vintinner Sr. Of Oakland, David Vintinner of Auburn, Darryl Vintinner of Clinton,Tammy Ferland of Norridgewock, Jodi Vintinner of Norridgewock,Chad Vintinner of Pittsfield, and Brad Vintinner of Waterville; grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Faye Vintinner; wife, Celina J. Vintinner; brother, Elliott Vintinner; and sister, Carlene Fraser.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Muskie Center, Spectrum Generation, 38 Gold Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.