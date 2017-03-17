Thomas Jefferson Jones (1942-2017)

AUGUSTA - Thomas Jefferson Jones, age 74, of Farmington, ME and formerly of Farmington, Iowa, died Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Maine Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital Hospice Unit surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Born Oct. 27, 1942 in Keosauqua, Iowa, he was the son of the late Edith and Lyman Jones.

Tom grew up in the Bonaparte and Farmington, Iowa area and graduated from Harmony High School before being drafted by the United States Army. He served in the Army from 1964 to 1966 as a Communications Specialist and received the Good Conduct Medal, among other distinctions.

Tom worked in the construction field and lived in the Farmington, Iowa area until coming to Maine in 2007 to be near his son and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in Iowa and spending time with his family and new friends in Maine. Tom maintained his quick wit and sense of humor until his passing and was always lending a helping hand to his friends at the Deer Crossing apartment and in the Farmington area.

He is survived by his son Jeffrey Jones and daughter in law Jewel Jones; along with two grandchildren Jaron and Jonah Jones of Chelsea, Maine; his sister Shirley Rider of Farmington, Iowa; girlfriend Carla Webster of Farmington, Maine; and many other loving friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Helen Rice, of Bonaparte, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon at Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Deer Crossing Apartments family room at 264 Titcomb Hill Road in Farmington, Maine. All are welcome.