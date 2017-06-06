Thomas Kevin Huddleston (1952-2017)

AUBURN - Thomas Kevin Huddleston, 65, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2017 at the Androscoggin Hospice House.

Tom was born on April 3, 1952 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

He attended school in San Jose, California, then joined the U.S. Army in 1970 where he served his country until 1973, receiving an honorable discharge.

Tom and Debbie met on a blind date and were happily married for 30 years. Tom was a devoted father to his daughters, Justina and Jillian. He dressed up for tea parties, taught master classes in catching fly balls, and showed them that a sense of humor can get you through almost anything. Tom worked as a driver for RM Packer Company on Martha’s Vineyard, where he made a whole island of friends. He was notorious for putting a smile on the faces of co-workers and clients alike. He was a devoted NASCAR fan. If you knew Tom, you loved him.

In 2000, the family moved to Farmington, Maine. He worked for Hammond Lumber for 15 years, until retiring early due to health complications. He was truly a unique person, a committed husband, a wonderful and caring father, a silly and loving grandfather, and a good humored and loyal friend.

Tom is survived by; his wife, Debbie of Farmington, ME; his daughters, Justina of Van Nuys, CA and Jillian of Farmington, ME; his adored granddaughter, Isabella of Farmington, ME; and his sister, Kelly Dee of Hamilton, Canada. He was predeceased by his mother, Helen Groux.

In his honor, the family asks that the next time someone asks you how you are, answer with “On top of the world!” Tom would like that. Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240. Hospice care kept Tom comfortable and treated him with dignity.

Ever a humble man, Tom did not want a funeral. He will be laid to rest in the Tisbury Cemetery on Martha’s Vineyard at some point, where his heart always remained.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.