Thomas L. Caton (1940-2019)

PHILLIPS - Early Saturday morning, June 29, 2019, Thomas L. Caton, beloved husband and father, passed away at home in Phillips, at the age of 78.

Tom was born on August 31, 1940, in Jamaica Plain, Mass., to Irel B. And Phyllis M. Caton. On February 14, 1959, Tom married his special angel and high school sweetheart, Sandra Marie Nammarah. Tom and Sandy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last February.

He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Quincy, Mass., class of 1958; Eastern Nazarene College, Wollaston, MA, class of 1962; and Bangor Theological Seminary, Bangor, ME, class of 1965 with a Master of Divinity Degree. He was Ordained into the Ministry on June 13, 1965 at his student church, Ellsworth Falls Congregational Church, UCC. Tom dedicated his adult life to Christian service with 40 years in the United Church of Christ as a Congregational pastor ministering to churches in Ellsworth Falls, Lincoln, and Bethel, Pocatello, Idaho, and Ashland; and after retirement as a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farmington since 2004. Tom has participated in charitable aid missions to Honduras and several to Haiti.

Sensitive, compassionate, and devout, Tom was an eloquent writer and speaker; thoughtful, creative, and meticulous in his sermons, as well as in his hobbies. He was an avid collector of antique woodworking tools and reader of rare spiritual texts. Comforted and inspired by the solitude of New England’s mountains, forests, and waterways; the healing peace and quiet of nature was Tom’s refuge. Gardening was his passion; canoeing and kayaking his meditation.

He was Hot Stuff – so hot, he kept his homegrown chili peppers in a freezer! Tom was a longtime cat-lover, who was devoted to the household cats, Kitty and Emma, his family and his chilies.

Tom was deeply concerned about the suffering in the world and his passing reminds us that what is truly important in life is to cherish the moments we share with loved ones, and to show our care for one another. Known for his knowledge and generosity, Tom will be greatly missed.

Tom is survived by; his wife, Sandra; daughters, Christine Caton-McGill, Eva K. Caton, Mojdeh McPhillips, and Virginia Dill; sons in-law, Iain McGill and Paul Williams; six grandchildren, Elise and Maggie Williams, Yasaman Cheroudi, Sean Mehdizadeh, Hannah and Sarah Dill; his sister, Carolyn P. Beatty and her children; and numerous cousins.

Tom was predeceased by his parents; his Aunt Eleanor, and his two infant daughters, Julia Lynn and Amiee Marie.

Donations may be made in Tom’s memory to the St. Joseph Haiti Committee, c/o Louise St. Pierre, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 1 Church St., Jay, ME 04239.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle St., Farmington, ME at 11 am., preceded by an hour of visitation from 9 to 10 am at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. There will be a reception following at the Parish Hall. Committal services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1 PM, at South Lincoln Cemetery in Lincoln, ME.