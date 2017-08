FARMINGTON - Thomas “Moe” Washuck passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017, with his loved ones by his side. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Sandy River Nursing Home. Moe’s sense of humor and storytelling will be greatly missed.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Sandy River Center, for the Recreation Fund, 119 Livermore Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.